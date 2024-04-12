<p>BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund reached $15 billion in total inflows yesterday — exactly three months after it began trading on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<p>“IBIT is up over 50% and has taken in $15 billion in new cash in three months; both of those numbers are double any other BlackRock ETF, and they have 421 of them,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1778464583818039464">said</a> on Thursday. “That is about as hot as the iron gets.”</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT dominated yesterday’s inflows for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, adding $192.1 million to overpower $124.9 million in outflows from Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC fund, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-ibit-flows/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitwise’s BITB witnessed inflows of $11.1 million on Thursday, with Valkyrie’s BRRR and Fidelity’s FBTC bringing in $8.4 million and $4.6 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>The remaining funds saw zero flows yesterday, with daily net inflows coming in at $91.3 million. Total net flows for the spot bitcoin ETFs now stand at $12.9 billion. However, overall flows for the spot bitcoin ETFs have slowed since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, as bitcoin approached its latest all-time high of $73,836, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF inflow milestone comes amid a renewed advertising spree for the product as the battle for attention heats up. “iShares going all-in on spot bitcoin ETF ads. I count seven banner ads just scrolling the Bloomberg home page,” The ETF Store President Nate Geraci <a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1778582161639018744">said</a>. “Remember, we’re only three months in here. [The] marketing war is still just getting started.”</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, spot bitcoin ETF trading volume remained steady on Thursday at $2.5 billion, again led by IBIT, generating $1.1 billion in trading. However, daily volume declined after reaching a record $9.9 billion on March 5, as bitcoin first broke past its prior cycle peak of around $69,000.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Given the fluctuations in bitcoin’s price, BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF already reached <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282176/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-15-billion-usd-aum">$15 billion in assets under management</a> on March 12 and is now closing in on $20 billion in AUM.</p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock’s IBIT closes in on $20 billion in AUM as it enters ETF top 100</h2>\r\n<p>In bitcoin terms, BlackRock’s IBIT fund now manages more than 266,000 BTC ($18.9 billion) in assets, according to its latest <a href="https://www.ishares.com/us/products/333011/ishares-bitcoin-trust">disclosure</a>, which excludes yesterday’s inflows. </p>\r\n<p>“iShares Bitcoin ETF is now in top 100 of *all* ETFs by assets,” Geraci <a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1778139522464653700">said</a>. “That's out of nearly 3,500 ETFs. [It] did this in three months.”</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-bitcoin-etf-ibit-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC has surpassed 151,000 BTC ($10.7 billion) in assets, while Ark Invest 21 Shares’ ARKB has amassed over 43,000 BTC ($3 billion) in assets, per CoinGlass.</p>\r\n<p>The newborn nine spot bitcoin ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund — now exceed 524,000 BTC in assets ($37 billion) in total.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings-usd/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the assets underlying GBTC have dropped by 49% to just under 316,000 BTC ($22 billion) from around 619,000 BTC since the spot bitcoin ETFs began trading.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_287985"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 987px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-287985" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-12-at-10.05.44.png" alt="GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: CoinGlass." width="977" height="430" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf/GBTC">CoinGlass</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $70,774, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has traded flat over the last 24 hours but has gained 5% over the past month and is up 67% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_287986"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 993px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-287986 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-12-at-09.52.25.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="983" height="692" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. 