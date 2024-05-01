PTC Crypto and IOSG Ventures lead Blade Games $2.4M Seed Round to Build Modular ZK Game Engine

Blade Games, an on-chain game studio and infrastructure provider, has successfully closed its $2.4 million seed funding round. The round is co-led by PTC Crypto and IOSG Ventures, with participation from Bonfire Union Ventures, Animoca Ventures, Mantle, ForesightX, Formless Capital, Public Works, Puzzle Ventures, K300 Ventures and others.

The investment will fuel the development and adoption of trustless onchain games building on the WebAssembly and zkVM tech stacks.

"Initially powered by zkWASM, we have developed a ZK onchain game engine where everyone can build their onchain games with C++, Go, Rust and C# code" Blade Games Co-Founder 0xBrawler told The Block. "Through our game engine, onchain game builders can customize their L2/L3, DA layer and zkVM choices."

Games built with Blade Game’s zk game engine can run their game logic in a zkVM, and push the state differences onchain as zkSNARK proofs, which then gets verified on L2s. The ZK game engine currently can process up to 12-15 frames per second, with proof batching features to be released soon. The engine is currently supporting a variety of game studio clients building survival (0xPioneer), tower defense(Dune Factory), RPG and roguelike deck building games. The team also plans to support zkVMs such as RiscZero, and DA layers such as Eigenlayer, Avail, 0G and Greenfield.

The POC game, Dune Factory, is the industry's first trustless onchain game powered by ZKP. The game features a fusion of tower defense and automation gameplay, and players can engage in base building, arbitrage, PvP raiding to win rewards.

The Alpha Test of Dune Factory is scheduled for May 1st. Players holding invite codes will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the gameplay firsthand, gaining an edge for the upcoming Public Test in late May.

This post is commissioned by Blade Games and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.