<p>Fidelity’s FBTC spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund hit record daily inflows of $473.4 million on Thursday — nearly double BlackRock’s $244.2 million haul for its usually dominant IBIT ETF.</p>\r\n<p>FBTC’s inflows yesterday were 17% higher than its previous $404.6 million record set on Monday, eclipsing the $472.6 million total net inflows registered on Thursday for all U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs combined, according to BitMEX Research <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1765991166044938347?s=20">data</a>. However, the FBTC inflow was still lower than IBIT’s overall daily inflow record of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280792/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">$788 million</a> set on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/fidelity-fbtc-flows/embed" title="Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Arl Invest 21Shares’ ARKB was in third place yesterday, registering $42.1 million worth of inflows, followed by Valkyrie’s BRRR and Bitwise’s BITB with $41.8 million and $41.4 million worth of inflows, respectively. Total net inflows since the ETFs launched on Jan. 11 now stand at nearly $9.4 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, $374.8 million worth of outflows from Grayscale’s higher fee converted GBTC fund on Thursday meant its total outflows since the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs began trading have now surpassed $10 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The inflows have contributed to FBTC reaching around $8.3 billion in assets under management, with the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs managing over $54 billion combined. The newborn nine ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted fund — now manage nearly $27 billion in assets, led by IBIT with nearly $13 billion AUM, per BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>The nine newborn ETFs are slated to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281312/spot-bitcoin-etf-holdings-surpass-gbtc?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">surpass</a> GBTC’s holdings today, as The Block reported earlier.</p>\r\n<p>“Wild stat… Total flows into 9 new spot bitcoin ETFs over the past 2 months exceeds total flows into all physical gold ETFs over past *5 years*,” The ETF Store President Nate Geraci <a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1765581810115772450?s=20">said</a>. “Physical gold ETFs = nearly $100 billion AUM.”</p>\r\n<h2>Spot bitcoin ETF daily trading volume remains robust as cumulative volume approaches $100 billion</h2>\r\n<p>Trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs remained robust on Thursday, reaching $4.53 billion — the sixth-largest volume day so far.</p>\r\n<p>Yesterday’s trading was led by BlackRock’s IBIT, generating $1.6 billion in volume, with Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC generating $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Cumulative trading volume for all spot bitcoin ETFs is now approaching $100 billion — a milestone likely to be hit later today.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $67,252, up 1% over the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has gained 10% during the past week and more than 50% over the past month.

Meanwhile, the GM 30 Index, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, increased by 3% to 149.58 over the last 24 hours. 