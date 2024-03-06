<p>BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund hit record daily inflows of $788.3 million on Tuesday as bitcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280357/bitcoin-price-breaks-above-previous-all-time-high-of-69000-after-846-days">reached a new all-time high</a> above $69,000 for the first time since November 2021.</p>\r\n<p>IBIT’s inflows yesterday were 30% higher than its previous $603.9 million record set on Feb. 29, eclipsing the $562.7 million total net inflows registered on Monday for all U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs combined, according to BitMEX Research <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1765267365686567065?s=20">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Net inflows for all the spot bitcoin ETFs reached $648.4 million on Tuesday — the highest since Feb. 28 and the third-largest since launch. That came despite $332.5 million in outflows from Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund yesterday, adding to its total outflows of $9.6 billion.</p>\r\n<p>“GBTC has seen almost $10 billion in outflows yet has the same amount of assets it did on launch day,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1765103692431466931?s=20">said</a>. “Seems like magic, but it's the bull market subsidy and same physics keeping outflow-ridden active equity mutual funds with massive assets still (albeit mirage-y since customers have left but who cares, revenue is still real).”</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC was in second place with $125.6 million worth of inflows on Tuesday, followed by Ark Invest 21 Shares’ $63.7 million of inflows. Invesco’s BTCO was the only other fund to witness outflows. Total net inflows since the ETFs launched on Jan. 11 now stand at over $8.5 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The inflows have contributed to IBIT reaching around $11.5 million in assets under management, with the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs managing around $50 billion combined. The newborn nine ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted fund — now hold more than 350,000 BTC, led by IBIT with nearly 174,000 BTC, per BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Grayscale’s higher fee GBTC fund has dropped by 30% to just over 385,000 BTC ($26 billion at current prices) from around 619,000 BTC ($41 billion) since the spot bitcoin ETFs began trading.</p>\r\n<h2>Spot bitcoin ETF daily trading volumes hit record of nearly $10 billion</h2>\r\n<p>Trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs also hit a record of $9.75 billion on Tuesday, surpassing the prior record volume of $7.64 billion on Feb. 28 as bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high of $69,325 on Coinbase.</p>\r\n<p>Yesterday’s trading volume was also led by BlackRock’s IBIT, registering a record $3.76 billion, with Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC generating $2.81 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>“MILESTONE: the ten Bitcoin ETFs did $10 billion in volume today, smashing the previous record set last Wednesday,” Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1765121689036427654?s=20">said</a>. “Volatility and volume go hand in hand with ETFs so not totally surprised. That said these are bananas numbers for ETFs under 2 months old. IBIT, FBTC, BITB, ARKB all with record days.”</p>\r\n<p>Cumulative trading volume for all spot bitcoin ETFs is now approaching $90 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin breaks previous all-time high</h2>\r\n<p>The price of bitcoin finally surpassed its previous all-time high of $69,000 yesterday after 846 days. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has risen nearly 350% since bottoming out above $15,000 in November 2022 — gaining around 70% this year alone to reach the new peak.</p>\r\n<p>However, the price of bitcoin subsequently fell swiftly within minutes, rejecting from the $69,325 high to drop by over $10,000, or nearly 15%, to a low of around $59,225 — leading to over $1 billion in liquidations over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has since recovered, currently trading for $66,302, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280793"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 990px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280793 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-06-at-10.00.38.png" alt="BTC/USD. 