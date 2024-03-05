<p>After a 28-month-long period and a top-to-bottom decline of 77%, the price of Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high of $69,000 today. It took the market-leading cryptocurrency a total of 846 days to retrace its steps.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has appreciated approximately 346% since bottoming out above $15,000 in the latter quarter of 2022. This year alone, it has increased by roughly 70%.</p>\r\n<p>Events that impacted the wider cryptocurrency bear market included the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279240/terraform-labs-do-kwon-to-miss-trial">collapse</a> of the Terra Luna ecosystem and the subsequent bankruptcy of crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/256106/a-complete-timeline-of-ftx-from-alamedas-spiraling-debt-to-its-dramatic-implosion">FTX</a> — both of which hamstrung the larger industry as it took stock of the related contagion. </p>\r\n<p>For many, the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States ultimately spurred on the new crypto bull market, with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279930/upward-spiral-for-bitcoin-due-to-huge-etf-volumes-and-low-supply-predicts-analyst">inflows</a> — in some ways — surpassing even bullish expectations.</p>\r\n<p>Daily exchange volume has surged alongside Bitcoin ETF inflows, largely trending upward since late last year.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily/embed" title="Daily Exchange Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Earlier Monday, bitcoin's price in euro and British pound terms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280380/bitcoin-ath-euro-pound">broke all-time highs</a> while its market capitalization in U.S. dollar terms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280429/bitcoin-market-cap-record-high-two-years">broke above its previous record high</a> of $1.303 trillion. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>