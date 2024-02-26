<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong will likely miss the start of the March 25 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission trial on fraud charges amidst the delay in his extradition, Reuters reported citing Kwon’s defense attorney.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon’s lawyer David Patton said Monday in a letter filed to a New York federal court that the former Terra leader does not seek to postpone the trial date, </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/terraform-labs-co-founder-do-kwon-miss-start-us-sec-trial-2024-02-26/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reuters</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> reported. Kwon previously </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272221/terra-do-kwon-asks-to-delay-sec-trial-for-personal-appearance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">expressed desire</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to attend the trial in person, pushing back the trial originally set in January to March.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Goran Rodic, Kwon’s lawyer in Montenegro, reportedly said in a declaration attached to Patton’s letter that “numerous unanticipated mistakes” from the local lower court have caused delays in Montenegrin legal proceedings.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, the Montenegrin high court </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278444/terraform-labs-do-kwon-set-to-be-extradited-to-the-u-s-according-to-local-media"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made the decision</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to extradite Kwon to the U.S., against his wishes to be extradited to his native South Korea. Rodic said Kwon would appeal the ruling, claiming that the court decision was based on misinformation that the U.S. requested extradition ahead of South Korea. Kwon was arrested at a Montenegrin airport in March last year for attempting to travel with forged documents.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse"><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. SEC accused</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Kwon and Terraform Labs of fraud charges, raising billions from investors by “offering and selling an inter-connected suite of crypto asset securities, many in unregistered transactions.” Kwon has denied the SEC’s allegations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon and Terraform Labs’ Terra-Luna crypto project crashed in May 2022, wiping out around $40 billion of investor wealth in a matter of days.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>