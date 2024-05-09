<p>Marathon Digital reported that it mined 2,811 bitcoin, roughly $176 million at current prices, during the first quarter of this year, according to an earnings statement.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nWith the price of bitcoin achieving an all-time high during the same period, Marathon Digital also boosted profits to $337.2 million, an 184% increase compared to the same period a year ago. Revenues climbed to $165.2 million, a 223% gain from the first quarter of 2023.</p>\r\n<p>"With the expansion capacity we have gained from our recent acquisitions, with 45 additional exahash of capacity available to us between current orders and options, and with $1.6 billion of liquidity, we are now targeting 50 exahash of energized hash rate by the end of 2024," the company said in its statement.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_293633"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1570px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-293633" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-09-at-6.22.33 PM.png" alt="" width="1560" height="1098" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Bitcoin hit an all-time high in early 2024. Image: The Block Price Page.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Marathon Digital said it "sold 26% of the bitcoin it produced during the quarter to fund operating costs." The company's $1.6 billion in capital reserves includes cash, cash equivalents and bitcoin," according to the statement.</p>\r\n<p>On Thursday, b<span data-v-f87c67ca="">itcoin </span>mining <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293426/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-adjustment-largest-drop-since-bear-market-lows">difficulty dropped</a> 5.7%, the largest negative adjustment in nearly 18 months.</p>\r\n<p>The company's shares were flat in after-hours trading at $19.65, according to Yahoo Finance.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>