<p>BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund crossed 250,000 BTC ($17.7 billion) in assets under management on Wednesday, just 11 weeks after trading began on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF had already accumulated 245,951 BTC as of Tuesday, according to its latest <a href="https://www.ishares.com/us/products/333011/ishares-bitcoin-trust">fund disclosures</a>. IBIT’s <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1773282725371187532?s=20">$323.8 million</a> (4,702 BTC) worth of net inflows yesterday, per BitMEX Research data, were enough to tip it over the milestone.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-bitcoin-etf-ibit-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Speaking to Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino and Liz Claman on Wednesday, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285229/larry-fink-surprised-at-how-much-bitcoin-has-rallied?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">said</a>, "IBIT is the fastest-growing ETF in the history of ETFs," adding that he was surprised how much bitcoin had gone up.</p>\r\n<h2>Fidelity's FBTC crosses $10 billion in AUM</h2>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FBTC crossed the $10 billion assets under management threshold yesterday — equivalent to more than 143,000 BTC, according to The Block’s data dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/fidelity-bitcoin-etf-fbtc-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>FBTC becomes the second spot Bitcoin ETF to do so after BlackRock’s IBIT first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280065/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-aum">reached</a> the $10 billion AUM mark on March 1, despite generating just $1.5 million worth of net inflows on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>In comparison, assets held by Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund have fallen by 45% from around 619,000 BTC to around 340,000 BTC in the same period.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings in BTC (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB has best day as spot Bitcoin ETF inflow rebound continues </h2>\r\n<p>Net inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs continued their rebound on Wednesday, adding $243.4 million after witnessing net <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284320/bitcoin-etfs-see-full-week-of-net-outflows-record-low-inflows-for-blackrock-fidelity">outflows totaling around $890 million</a> last week, per BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT led yesterday’s inflows, registering $323.8 million, while Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB witnessed its biggest daily inflows to date, adding $200.7 million.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC fund continued its substantial outflow streak, shedding a further $299.8 million to reach $14.7 billion in total outflows.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the remaining spot Bitcoin ETFs generated inflows of less than $6 million each. Total net inflows now stand at $11.9 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs also remained robust on Wednesday, generating $3.82 billion in trading, again led by BlackRock’s IBIT, which registered $1.82 billion. Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC generated $987 million and $590 million, respectively, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Cumulative trading volume for all spot bitcoin ETFs now stands at $178 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $70,554 — up 1% over the last 24 hours and 5% over the past week, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices?currency=usd&amp;range=1D">price page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_285306"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 997px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-285306 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-28-at-10.04.10.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView. 