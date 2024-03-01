<p>In just seven weeks, BlackRock’s IBIT spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund reached $10 billion in assets under management on Thursday after securing its second-largest daily inflows since launching on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<p>In bitcoin terms, BlackRock’s IBIT fund has reached more than 162,000 BTC ($10 billion) under management, while Fidelity’s FBTC has surpassed 105,000 BTC ($6.3 billion) in assets.</p>\r\n<p>“For context, only about 150 out of 3,400 ETFs have more than $10 billion in AUM,” The ETF Store President Nate Geraci <a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1763211191734714873?s=20">said</a>. “The vast majority of those launched 10+ years ago.”</p>\r\n<p>Ark Invest 21 Shares’ ARKB is in third with over 34,000 BTC ($2.1 billion), with the newborn nine spot bitcoin ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund — now exceeding 344,000 BTC in assets ($21 billion).</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Grayscale’s higher fee GBTC fund has dropped by 30% to just over 432,000 BTC ($27 billion) from around 619,000 BTC ($38 billion) since the spot bitcoin ETFs began trading.</p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock inflows and Grayscale outflows cancel each other out</h2>\r\n<p>IBIT registered inflows of $603.9 million yesterday, just shy of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279798/spot-bitcoin-etfs-record-net-inflows-blackrock-ibit">$612.1 million</a> record inflows it generated on Wednesday, per BitMEX Research. However, this was largely canceled out by $598.9 million in outflows from Grayscale’s converted fund — the second-largest to date. Fidelity’s FBTC witnessed $44.8 million worth of inflows and Bitwise’s BITB $21.7 million.</p>\r\n<p>Amid the spike in GBTC outflows, there has also been a pick-up in outflows from Europe’s largest bitcoin exchange-traded products over the last few days. “This is likely to be primarily caused by switching to the U.S. ETFs, but also perhaps some profit taking,” the BitMEX Research analysts <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1763353933420843492?s=20">said</a>. “Since 11th Jan 2024, there has been $344m outflow from the big 6 European bitcoin ETPs, $50m of which occurred on 29th Feb 2024.”</p>\r\n<p>Net inflows for all the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs combined came in at $92.4 million on Thursday — a significant drop from the record <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279798/spot-bitcoin-etfs-record-net-inflows-blackrock-ibit">$673.4 million</a> in net inflows on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Globally, 119,604 BTC ($7.4 billion) was absorbed by bitcoin investment vehicles in February, <a href="https://x.com/VetleLunde/status/1763479830606025174?s=20">according</a> to K33 Research analyst Vetle Lunde. “A new monthly high, surpassing the GBTC 'arb' peak flow from December 2020,” Lunde said.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280066"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1738px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280066 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/GHkjGOlWMAAYP1Q.png" alt="Net monthly flow to bitcoin investment vehicles globally. Image: K33 Research." width="1728" height="1252" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Net monthly flow to bitcoin investment vehicles globally. Image: <a href="https://twitter.com/VetleLunde/status/1763479830606025174/photo/1">K33 Research</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Another big day for spot bitcoin ETF trading volume</h2>\r\n<p>Trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs also hit the second-largest level of $4.74 billion on Thursday, following a record volume of $7.64 billion on Wednesday as bitcoin’s price reached a high of $64,000. Yesterday’s trading volume was again led by BlackRock’s IBIT, registering $1.9 billion, with Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC generating $1.37 billion and $1.01 billion, respectively, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $62,103, down 0.6% over the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. Bitcoin rose nearly 45% in February — the largest monthly percentage gain since December 2020.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280067"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 991px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280067 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-01-at-10.08.37.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="981" height="698" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 