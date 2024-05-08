<p>Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, together with co-authors Sam Wilson, Ansgar Dietrichs, and Matt Garnett, have proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 7702 as an alternative to EIP-3074, aiming to refine account abstraction on the Ethereum network.</p>\r\n<p>EIP-7702 suggests a novel transaction type that enables externally owned accounts (EOAs) – normal Ethereum account addresses – to temporarily function as smart contract wallets during a transaction, with their original state restored afterward.</p>\r\n<p>EIP-7702 serves as a new alternative to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288175/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-bring-smart-contract-functionality-to-wallets-as-experts-debate-eip-3074">EIP-3074</a> (which was earlier considered for inclusion in the upcoming Pectra upgrade); however, it now adds quantum resistance and better compatibility with 4337, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams <a href="https://twitter.com/haydenzadams/status/1787881356631871631">noted</a>.</p>\r\n<p>EIP-7702 aims to achieve compatibility with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239386/safe-wallet-erc-4337-account-abstraction">ERC-4337</a>, another broader standard for smart contract wallets that is deemed “endgame account abstraction.”</p>\r\n<p>“This EIP is designed to be very forward-compatible with endgame account abstraction, without over-enshrining any fine-grained details of ERC-4337,” the proposal stated.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Account abstraction enables wallets to work as smart contracts and operate a host of sophisticated features like multi-factor authentication, wallet social recovery and the flexibility for users to transact with any token.</p>\r\n<p>As the Ethereum community evaluates the proposal, EIP-7702 might redefine how account abstraction is implemented in future network upgrades.</p>\r\n<p>The new transaction type (proposed in EIP-7702) includes fields for contract code and a signature – providing the same functionalities proposed in EIP-3074, such as batch and sponsored transactions.</p>\r\n<p>By allowing EOAs to temporarily convert themselves into contracts, they can be included in ERC-4337 bundles in a way that is compatible with the existing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216504/ethereum-developers-deploy-entrypoint-to-let-wallets-operate-as-smart-contracts">EntryPoint</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>