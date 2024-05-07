<p>Global crypto investment products at asset managers such as Ark Invest, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered a fourth-consecutive week of net outflows — totaling $251 million last week — according to CoinShares' latest report.</p>\r\n<p>Adding to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291387/crypto-investment-products-third-consecutive-weekly-outflows-435-million-usd">three prior weeks of net outflows</a>, the streak has now surpassed $1 billion, primarily generated by U.S.-based funds, which saw $504 million in net outflows last week alone — overshadowing some $307 million worth of net inflows into the newly launched <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291599/hong-kong-officially-debuts-asias-first-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs">Hong Kong spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Switzerland, Canada and Germany-based funds also contributed to last week’s net outflows, losing $9.8 million, $9.6 million and $7.3 million, respectively.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_292901"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 680px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-292901" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-07-at-12.49.31.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="670" height="659" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-181-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-47a9659e08ae">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>US spot bitcoin ETFs dominate net outflows</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs had one of their worst weeks since launching in January, with $433 million in total net outflows last week punctuated by their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292078/spot-bitcoin-etf-record-outflow">largest-ever daily net outflows</a> of $563.7 million on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>“We estimate the average purchase price of these ETFs since launch to be $62,200 per bitcoin, as the price fell 10% below that level, it may have triggered automatic sell orders,” CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-181-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-47a9659e08ae">wrote</a>. </p>\r\n<p>However, there was something of a turnaround on Friday, seeing $378.3 million added across the funds as Grayscale’s converted GBTC ETF added $63 million worth of net inflows for the first time — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292522/grayscale-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-sees-63-million-usd-inflows-ending-78-day-outflow-streak">ending a 78-day streak of outflows</a> since trading began on Jan. 11. That continued into this week, with GBTC generating <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292743/grayscales-second-day-inflow">$3.9 million</a> of a total net inflow of $217 million on Monday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Globally, bitcoin also dominated, contributing $284 million to the weekly net outflows. However, it was the only digital asset investment product to record outflows last week, with ether-based funds breaking a seven-week outflow streak to add $30 million in net inflows, while Avalanche, Cardano and Polkadot-based products registered minor net inflows of $0.5 million, $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>