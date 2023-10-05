Former FTX executive explains what everyone doesn't understand about the exchange's meltdown

Episode 87 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and FTX's former head of institutional sales, Zane Tackett.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

Zane Tackett is the former head of institutional sales at FTX.

In this episode, Tackett recounts his experience working with Sam Bankman-Fried at FTX and explains how the exchange's terms of service blow a hole in SBF's criminal defense.

Although SBF claims he is not guilty of fraud, Tackett says "it's obvious that he knew what he was doing."



OUTLINE:

00:00 Introduction

03:32 FTX's Business Model

06:56 FTX's Balance Sheet

10:06 Michael Lewis: Going Infinite

11:14 The Real SBF

16:02 FTX 2.0

17:14 FTX Estate Asset Recovery

17:50 FTX Hacked Funds

19:06 Crypto’s Capital Markets

20:54 CeFi vs. DeFI

23:07 Effective Altruism

26:04 SBF Trial

32:57 Closing Thoughts