Former FTX executive explains what everyone doesn't understand about the exchange's meltdown

Episode 87 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and FTX's former head of institutional sales, Zane Tackett.
Zane Tackett is the former head of institutional sales at FTX.
In this episode, Tackett recounts his experience working with Sam Bankman-Fried at FTX and explains how the exchange's terms of service blow a hole in SBF's criminal defense.
Although SBF claims he is not guilty of fraud, Tackett says "it's obvious that he knew what he was doing."
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
03:32 FTX's Business Model
06:56 FTX's Balance Sheet
10:06 Michael Lewis: Going Infinite
11:14 The Real SBF
16:02 FTX 2.0
17:14 FTX Estate Asset Recovery
17:50 FTX Hacked Funds
19:06 Crypto’s Capital Markets
20:54 CeFi vs. DeFI
23:07 Effective Altruism
26:04 SBF Trial
32:57 Closing Thoughts
Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
