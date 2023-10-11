Wormhole Foundation rolls out 'Base Camp' web3 accelerator program

Web3 • October 11, 2023, 9:01AM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
  The Block

Quick Take

  • The Wormhole Foundation unveiled the Base Camp web3 accelerator program in collaboration with Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital.
  • The 12-week virtual initiative aims to mentor early-stage web3 projects, with participating teams receiving a $200,000 investment.
The 12-week virtual initiative aims to mentor early-stage web3 projects, with participating teams receiving a $200,000 investment.

Stay updated on Pro Crypto Ecosystems news by locking ACS tokens with The Block.

You can unlock at any time.*
No wallet? No problem. You can set one up for free. We recommend Torus for first-time users.
*a 2% locking fee will be added at the time of locking.
Learn more about Access Protocol