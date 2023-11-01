Neon EVM integrates deBridge's IAAS solution for cross-chain interoperability

  • Neon EVM is integrating with deBridge’s IAAS (Infrastructure as a Service) product to enhance dapp functionality between multiple blockchain ecosystems.
  • deBridge’s solution encompasses asset custody, data transfer and a liquidity network to help foster cross-chain interoperability.
Neon EVM is integrating with deBridge’s IAAS product to enhance dapp functionality between multiple blockchain ecosystems.

