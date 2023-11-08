Episode 95 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Backpack Founder & CEO Armani Ferrante.

Armani Ferrante is the founder and CEO of the crypto wallet company Backpack and the creator of the MadLads NFT collection.

In this episode of The Scoop recorded live at Solana Breakpoint 2023, Ferrante unpacks Backpack's plans to launch a new exchange in Dubai.

As Ferrante explains, the new exchange is both an opportunity to bring a regulated crypto exchange to market and bolster the Solana ecosystem:

"We very much see a big opportunity in the international market, not only in the context of building a next generation exchange that embraces a lot of the technological innovations that blockchains and crypto at large has brought to the world, but also an opportunity to embrace the Solana ecosystem and kind of be that shepherd that bridges those two worlds."

OUTLINE:

00:00 - Introduction

03:27 - Go to Market Strategy

05:26 - Exchange Custody Transparency

08:57 - Attracting Liquidity

14:35 - Product Offering

15:37 - Setting Up in Dubai

20:03 - State of Solana Ecosystem

