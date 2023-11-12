Solana strategy exec claims work done during the bear market is paying off

Episode 96 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Solana Foundation Head of Strategy Austin Federa.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Austin Federa is Head of Strategy at the Solana Foundation.

In this episode of The Scoop recorded live at Solana Breakpoint 2023, Federa unpacks some of Breakpoint's biggest announcements and explains how Solana builders persevered through the depths of the bear market to continue enhancing Solana's tech.

According to Federa, Solana's recent performance enhancements have rectified many of the problems that plagued Solana's performance throughout the 2021 bull run.

"I think you saw a lot of 'thinkfluencers' tweeting 18 months ago that Solana's architecture was somehow fundamentally flawed and they could never get this thing stable because of 'original sins' in the code base — and like most most radical statements on Twitter, it turns out to really not be substantively true."

