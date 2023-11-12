Crypto wallet loses $27 million in stablecoins in apparent hack: ZachXBT

A crypto wallet tied to Binance has lost $27 million in an apparent attack, according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT. The alleged attack occurred yesterday, draining the wallet of $27 million in Tether stablecoins (USDT).
The funds were then swapped to ETH through a variety of protocols before being bridged to Bitcoin via THORChain, according to ZachXBT’s analysis.
The wallet had received the funds from a Binance withdrawal just one week ago. The wallet also received funds from a wallet tagged by Etherscan as a Binance smart contract deployer address in May 2019, as ZachXBT pointed out.
Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.