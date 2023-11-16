Episode 98 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Delta Blockchain Fund Founder & CEO Kavita Gupta

Kavita Gupta is the founder and CEO of Delta Blockchain Fund.

Gupta — a former executive at ConsenSys — launched the fund in September 2021 and it currently sits at $125 million AUM.

In this episode of The Scoop, Gupta discusses how the recent surge in crypto prices has impacted the venture landscape, and shares what sectors of the market she is paying the most attention to.

According to Gupta, most early-stage crypto valuations are still fairly reasonable — which is leading to a steady stream of activity amongst veteran VCs in the space.

"Smarter, seasoned VCs have actually been more active in this market because it's the right valuation — it's also told you which founders are here to stay."

