Pimlico integrates Safe smart wallets utilizing 'ERC-4337 module'

  • Pimlico has integrated Safe accounts, leveraging its “ERC-4337” module.
Pimlico has integrated the “ERC-4337” module from Safe to enhance its account abstraction infrastructure.

