BitMEX Forms a Strategic Partnership with PowerTrade to Meet Product Demands from Professional Traders

Mahe, Seychelles, 6 December, 2023 - BitMEX, the market-leading crypto derivatives exchange, announces today a strategic partnership with PowerTrade, an innovative crypto options platform backed by industry leaders Ascend Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Ledger Prime amongst others.



The strategic partnership will explore the integration of new products to BitMEX’s comprehensive portfolio and reinforce the platform’s commitment to pioneering innovation and enhancing its trading experience for users.



Stephan Lutz, CEO at BitMEX, states, "The strategic partnership with PowerTrade exemplifies our ambition to offer crypto traders the most profitable opportunities on the safest and most reliable trading platform in the market. We recognise the dynamics and competitive nature of the market, and we hope to set new standards for the future of crypto trading."



PowerTrade's team, led by CEO Mario Gomez Lozada, brings extensive expertise from traditional finance and cryptocurrency sectors. Lozada comments, "This partnership aims to develop a game-changer in the market, combining our advanced financial products with BitMEX's established user base and liquidity."



About BitMEX

BitMEX stands as a globally leading exchange for crypto derivatives, offering traders a professional-grade trading platform. Since its inception in 2014, BitMEX has maintained an impeccable security record with “no coin lost, ever!”.

Our platform caters to cryptocurrency derivatives traders by providing low latency, deep liquidity, and maximum availability.

Currently, BitMEX offers more than 100 derivatives contracts, 11 pairs for spot trading, and an easy covert function between 30 different cryptocurrencies.

In 2015, BitMEX revolutionised the market by inventing the Perpetual Swap, which has since become the most widely traded crypto product. Demonstrating a commitment to transparency, since 2021, BitMEX has been among the first exchanges to regularly publish its on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities, ensuring that the funds available exceed the total client balances."

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is a leading crypto derivatives exchange specialising in USD-settled, European crypto options for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as perpetual swaps, futures, and spot markets. Catering to institutional firms and professional traders, PowerTrade offers a robust RFQ system, customisable multi-leg options structures, and a competitive fee structure. For more information, visit Power.Trade.

