Here's how DeFi derivatives markets could explode, according to dYdX Foundation CEO

Episode 103 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and dYdX Foundation CEO Charles d'Haussy.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

Charles d'Haussy is the CEO of the dYdX Foundation.

In this episode, d'Haussy discusses the launch of dYdX v4, and the potential tailwinds that could help decentralized derivative products gain market share in the years ahead.

According to d'Haussy, the decision to launch dYdX v4 as a standalone appchain in the Cosmos ecosystem was made to optimize the experience of dYdX users.

"If you need to upgrade to a new [tech] stack, you should be agnostic, and just think of the users, the experience, and the potential of the markets you've been working on."

OUTLINE:

00:00 - Introduction

03:04 - dYdX v4 Cosmos Chain

06:31 - Onchain Perpetual Swaps

12:00 - dYdX Trading Experience

17:21 - DeFi Adoption Rate

20:18 - Regulatory Head/Tailwinds

22:47 - Institutional Interest in DeFi

26:58 - Closing Thoughts