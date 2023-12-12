Here's how DeFi derivatives markets could explode, according to dYdX Foundation CEO

Episode 103 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and dYdX Foundation CEO Charles d'Haussy.
Charles d'Haussy is the CEO of the dYdX Foundation.
In this episode, d'Haussy discusses the launch of dYdX v4, and the potential tailwinds that could help decentralized derivative products gain market share in the years ahead.
According to d'Haussy, the decision to launch dYdX v4 as a standalone appchain in the Cosmos ecosystem was made to optimize the experience of dYdX users.
"If you need to upgrade to a new [tech] stack, you should be agnostic, and just think of the users, the experience, and the potential of the markets you've been working on."
OUTLINE:
00:00 - Introduction
03:04 - dYdX v4 Cosmos Chain
06:31 - Onchain Perpetual Swaps
12:00 - dYdX Trading Experience
17:21 - DeFi Adoption Rate
20:18 - Regulatory Head/Tailwinds
22:47 - Institutional Interest in DeFi
26:58 - Closing Thoughts
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.