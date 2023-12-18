Galaxy Digital's assets under management triple as it eyes holdings of other bankrupt crypto firms: Financial Times

The Block • December 18, 2023, 5:21PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Galaxy’s Digital’s assets under management tripled within the last year from $1.7 billion to $5.3 billion, the Financial Times reports. 

Assets under the management of Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital have tripled from $1.7 billion a year ago to a current $5.3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing an interview with global head of asset management Steve Kurz.

The increase was mostly attributed to Galaxy being chosen in August by administrators of FTX's bankruptcy estate to manage certain holdings of the failed crypto exchange. Now, the firm is interested in acquiring assets of other bankrupt companies. 

"We have a crypto venture team that has been investing off our balance sheet for five years," Kurz told the FT. Potential targets could be FTX's VC portfolio of real estate and technology companies that includes a stake in AI start-up Anthropic.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"The record that we have on that side of our asset management business means we’d be a good candidate for something like that," Kurz continued. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov