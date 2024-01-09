SEC Chair Gary Gensler issues crypto warning (again) ahead of upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF decision

Regulation • January 9, 2024, 10:43AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Both of Gary Gensler’s warnings don not mention spot bitcoin ETFs, specifically, but come at an interesting time.
  • Asset firms are working to get the SEC’s signoff to begin trading their spot bitcoin ETFs as early as Thursday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning — again — to investors looking to buy into crypto a day ahead of an expected move by the agency to decide whether or not to greenlight spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. 

"If you're considering an investment involving crypto assets, be cautious," Gensler posted on X on Tuesday morning. "Crypto asset securities may be marketed as new opportunities but there are serious risks involved."

Gensler included a link to a post by the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy titled "Thinking about buying the latest new cryptocurrency or token" with an image of bitcoin in the post. It is not immediately clear when that post was published. 

"I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and asked if they should invest in bitcoin," said Lori Schock, director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, said in the post. 

Second warning 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

This marks Gensler's second warning this week to crypto investors. On Monday, Gensler posted a few tips for crypto investors, offering up "some things to keep in mind."

"Investments in crypto assets also can be exceptionally risky & are often volatile," he wrote in a post on X on Monday. "A number of major platforms & crypto assets have become insolvent and/or lost value. Investments in crypto assets continue to be subject to significant risk." 

Both posts don't mention spot bitcoin ETFs, specifically, but come at an interesting time as asset firms are working to get the SEC's signoff to begin trading their spot bitcoin ETFs as early as Thursday.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
SEC

About Author

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Sarah Wynn