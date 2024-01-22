Bitcoin price falls below $40,000, retracing all gains made since multiple ETFs were approved

Crypto Ecosystems • January 22, 2024, 3:18PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The price of bitcoin fell below the $40,000 mark on Monday to levels not seen since early December.
  • The price of SOL, meanwhile, has decreased by almost 10% in the past 24 hours, falling the furthest amongst major cryptocurrencies.
THE SCOOP

