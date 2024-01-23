Top crypto headhunter breaks down the current trends defining the crypto job market

Episode 1 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Scott Fletcher, co-founder of Intersection Growth Partners.

Scott Fletcher co-founded Intersection Growth Partners — one of the crypto industry's leading executive search firms.

In this episode, Fletcher overviews how the crypto job market has changed since the market bottom in 2022 and explains what it takes to land an executive position at a top crypto company.

According to Fletcher, CEO hires have more than doubled as a percentage of overall executive hires since the collapse of FTX, the number of new executive hires amongst centralized exchanges has more than halved, and the number of executives hired by infrastructure companies has nearly tripled.