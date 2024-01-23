Top crypto headhunter breaks down the current trends defining the crypto job market

Companies • January 23, 2024, 8:16AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Scott Fletcher, co-founder of Intersection Growth Partners, discusses the significant changes in the crypto job market post-2022.

Episode 1 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Scott Fletcher, co-founder of Intersection Growth Partners.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Scott Fletcher co-founded Intersection Growth Partners — one of the crypto industry's leading executive search firms.

In this episode, Fletcher overviews how the crypto job market has changed since the market bottom in 2022 and explains what it takes to land an executive position at a top crypto company.

According to Fletcher, CEO hires have more than doubled as a percentage of overall executive hires since the collapse of FTX, the number of new executive hires amongst centralized exchanges has more than halved, and the number of executives hired by infrastructure companies has nearly tripled.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Davis Quinton