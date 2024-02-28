<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea’s ruling People Power Party has “indefinitely postponed” its plans to pledge the easing of crypto restrictions, including lifting the ban on local spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a local report citing sources knowledgeable with the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, the ruling party was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277996/south-koreas-ruling-party-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly preparing campaign promises</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> aimed at pushing back taxation on crypto gains and allowing local institutions to launch spot bitcoin ETFs and directly invest in cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The party’s shift in position to retract the pledges may have resulted from difficulties in coordinating with the government and financial authorities on crypto policies, local news outlet Chosun Biz </span><a href="https://biz.chosun.com/stock/finance/2024/02/28/WIVVO6NEANFWHE6ANQJSE44S5Q/?utm_source=naver&amp;utm_medium=original&amp;utm_campaign=biz"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, the country’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272208/south-koreas-samsung-securities-mirae-asset-suspend-foreign-spot-bitcoin-etfs-amid-regulatory-warning"><span style="font-weight: 400;">financial regulator reiterated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its ban restricting financial institutions from launching any kind of cryptocurrency ETFs. Local investors are currently restricted from investing in spot crypto ETFs, while foreign crypto futures products remain available. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party, which had also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278170/south-korea-opposition-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">vowed similar pledges</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> regarding crypto ETFs, officially announced its crypto campaign promises last week. South Korea’s upcoming general election is expected to take place on April 10.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block has reached out to the People Power Party for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>