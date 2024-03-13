<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Liquid restaking platform Swell Network will launch its own Layer 2 rollup chain, leveraging several features from EigenLayer.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Swell’s rollup will diverge from traditional Layer 2 designs by adopting a “</span><a href="https://www.theblock.pro/research/altlayers-ace-restaked-rollups-274864"><span style="font-weight: 400;">restaked rollup</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">” approach — a specialized Layer 2 framework developed by AltLayer.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To develop the Layer 2 network, Swell will employ Polygon’s</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247873/polygon-labs-chain-development-kit"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">chain development kit (CDK)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — with AltLayer providing support. The m</span>ainnet is planned for the second half of this year. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This Layer 2 network purports to offer Swell users benefits — including native restaking yield (via Eigen), better scalability and lower fees. The designated gas token for the network will be rswETH, with Swell's upcoming token being used for governance.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Incorporating Eigen’s actively validated services and EigenDA</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The network’s restaked rollup structure will incorporate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263473/eigenlayer-to-enable-staking-with-operators-of-data-availability-layer-in-h1-2024">actively validated services</a> (AVS), specialized services built atop EigenLayer, facilitating features like decentralized sequencing and verification through EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism. Additionally, the network will integrate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250483/eigenlabs-gears-up-to-launch-upcoming-data-availability-solution">EigenDA</a> to address its data availability requirements.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Expanding Swell's liquid restaking offerings into the L2 for restaking is the next logical step for the Swell community and DAO. It extends the existing vision of the protocol to deliver the best liquid restaking experience for DeFi," said Swell founder Daniel Dizon.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Swell started as a liquid ETH staking protocol liquid in 2023. Later it shifted focus to also offering liquid restaking products as well. In January, Swell unveiled <a href="https://www.swellnetwork.io/liquid-restaking">rswETH</a>, a liquid restaking token that integrates directly with EigenLayer. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Swell hosts a total value locked exceeding</span> <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/swell"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$1.1 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> across liquid ether staking and liquid restaking products.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>