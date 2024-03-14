<p>An Australian court has ruled in favor of Finder Wallet in a lawsuit brought by the country’s financial watchdog against the crypto firm.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The court on Thursday </span><a href="https://download.asic.gov.au/media/mpahrpbg/24-045mr-australian-securities-and-investments-commission-v-finder-wallet-pty-ltd-2024-fca-228.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">dismissed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the suit, ruling that the Australian Securities and Investment Commission “has not established that the Finder Earn product is a debenture within the meaning of a s 9 of the Corporations Act.”</span></p>\r\n<p>The court ordered ASIC to pay the defendant’s costs, according to the court document.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In December 2022, the regulator </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/195590/australian-regulator-sues-finder-wallet-for-unlicensed-financial-services"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sued Finder</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for “alleged unlicensed conduct and inadequate risk disclosure,” alleging that the Finder Earn product — offered to consumers between late February 2022 and November 2022 — closely resembled a debenture.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We are delighted with this outcome, which confirms that Finder was compliant with our regulatory obligations in offering Finder Earn to our customers,” said Frank Restuccia, global CEO and co-founder of Finder, in a </span><a href="https://www.finder.com.au/news/federal-court-of-australia-rules-in-favour-of-finder"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p>The crypto firm said in the post that it decided to “sunset” the Earn product in November 2022 and it had returned all customer capital.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Thursday </span><a href="https://asic.gov.au/about-asic/news-centre/find-a-media-release/2024-releases/24-045mr-federal-court-finds-finder-earn-product-was-not-a-financial-product"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, ASIC executive director for enforcement and compliance Tim Mullaly said that the regulator pursued this matter as it considered that "this product was being offered without the appropriate license or authorization and therefore without the benefit of important consumer protections.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASIC noted that it will “consider the judgment carefully” and that it has 28 days to appeal the ruling.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>