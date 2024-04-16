<p>Puffer Finance, an Ethereum liquid restaking protocol built on EigenLayer, has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Brevan Howard Digital and Electric Capital.</p>\r\n<p>Other investors in the round included Coinbase Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Mechanism Capital, Lightspeed Faction, Consensys, Animoca, GSR and Lemniscap, Puffer Finance said Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Angel investors, including Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Wormhole co-founder Anthony Ramirez, AltLayer co-founder Yaoqi Jia and Pendle Finance core contributor Anton Buenavista, also joined the round.</p>\r\n<p>The round was structured as a simple agreement for future tokens (SAFT), Puffer co-founder Amir Forouzani told The Block via a spokesperson. The round brought Puffer's fully diluted token valuation to $200 million, Forouzani added.</p>\r\n<p>Puffer's Series A round comes shortly after it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275102/binance-labs-puffer-investment">raised</a> funds from Binance Labs earlier this year. Last year, the project also raised a $5.5 million seed funding round and a $650,000 pre-seed round initially.</p>\r\n<h2>Ethereum restaking gaining further momentum</h2>\r\n<p>The Ethereum restaking vertical has been gaining momentum since the launch of EigenLayer last year. This led to the launch of several EigenLayer-based platforms this year. Puffer Finance is currently the third-largest liquid restaking protocol by total value locked (TVL) after Ether.Fi and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272679/ethereum-restaking-protocol-renzo-eigenlayer-funding-valuation">Renzo</a>, according to DeFiLlama <a href="https://defillama.com/protocols/liquid%20restaking">data</a>. Puffer currently has a TVL of $1.17 billion compared to Ether.Fi's $3.5 billion and Renzo's $2.95 billion.</p>\r\n<p>With the Series A funding in place, Puffer Finance now aims to launch its mainnet, which it says will expand validator participation within Ethereum's ecosystem and enhance its decentralization. "By reducing the entry requirement to just 1 ETH for validators and enhancing their earnings through the integration of Ethereum's proof of staking with Actively Validated Services' (AVS') restaking yields, Puffer's mainnet sets a new standard for innovation in the liquid restaking landscape," the project said.</p>\r\n<p>Puffer has previously also received a grant worth $120,000 from the Ethereum Foundation for its open-source tool called Secure-Signer. The tool allows Ethereum validators to reduce the risk of slashing or penalties.</p>\r\n<p>Avichal Garg, co-founder and general partner at Electric Capital, said in a statement, "By lowering the barriers to entry and enhancing security measures, Puffer's technology ensures broader participation and strengthens the integrity of the network."</p>\r\n<p>Peter Johnson, co-head of venture at Brevan Howard Digital, said in a statement that Puffer Finance is building "critical infrastructure that enhances the decentralization and security of Ethereum" and that BHD remains committed to "backing projects that are pivotal to the growth and resilience of the blockchain ecosystem."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>