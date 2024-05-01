Crypto forensics firm Elliptic using advances in AI to detect bitcoin money laundering

Blockchain forensics firm Elliptic said it has made advances in using artificial intelligence to detect bitcoin money laundering.

The firm said in a statement that it is using the advancements to enhance Elliptic's detection tools and has detailed the work in a new research paper "co-authored with researchers from the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab."

"A deep learning model is used to successfully identify proceeds of crime deposited at a crypto exchange, new money laundering transaction patterns and previously-unknown illicit wallets," the firm said in its statement.

Elliptic said it tested the enhanced tools on a dataset that contains over 200 million transactions.