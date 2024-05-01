MicroStrategy plans to launch decentralized ID solution: report

Companies • May 1, 2024, 9:17PM EDT
The Block

  • Microstrategy has pulled the curtain back on its plans to launch a decentralized identity solution on Wednesday during an in-person business presentation, according to an influencer on X. 

MicroStrategy plans to launch a bitcoin-based decentralized identity protocol. 

The solution, called MicroStrategy Orange, stores and calls users’ personal information, using unspent transaction output (UTXO) on the bitcoin blockchain, a bitcoin influencer said Wednesday in an X post. The Virginia-based company’s solution is designed to enable decentralized ID services for a reduced-rate fee while minimizing energy-guzzling block consumption

It isn't immediately clear when MicroStrategy will launch the project.

MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment sent outside of normal business hours. 

