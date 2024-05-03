<p>Logos, a decentralized and privacy-focused technology stack, inscribed its manifesto document on what is the largest-ever Bitcoin <a href="https://mempool.space/block/00000000000000000001eb0839e2428c3d98c1bb3277fe9cd484e1e6b7232db2">block</a> mined on record.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.ord.io/70614708">inscription</a> was 3.99 MB in size and precedes the launch of an Ordinals collection.</p>\r\n<p>Notably, the politically neutral project's manifesto was inscribed on a satoshi (the smallest unit of a bitcoin) created in 2009 in block 3,479, as opposed to a standard satoshi.</p>\r\n<p>According to Logos, the collection of inscriptions — known as Logos Operators — "will serve as the pseudonymous identities of the first inhabitants of the Logos technology stack that will enable people to exit the existing internet system."</p>\r\n<p>The building blocks of Logos' stack and the basic functionalities of the Nomos Layer 1 are planned to be live by the end of the year.</p>\r\n<p>"We are rebuilding the internet to protect civil liberties by design," the project claims. "We are recruiting high-level Operators to exit into the new ecosystem, the pioneers of a sovereign enclave in cyberspace."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>