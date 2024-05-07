<p class="p1"><span class="s1">More than 20% of voters in several battleground states consider crypto to be a key issue in the upcoming U.S. elections, according to a poll released by blockchain venture firm Digital Currency Group. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Half of the 1,201 registered voters polled from Michigan, Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, say they pay attention to candidates' crypto stances, according to the poll from DCG. The Harris Poll, which administered the survey on behalf of DCG, was conducted from April 4-16. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The online survey reveals that swing state voters consider crypto an important issue, according to a statement released by DCG on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“This data shows crypto is top of mind for voters in swing Senate states and that a pro-crypto position is a net positive for policymakers and candidates,” said Julie Stitzel, senior vice president of policy at DCG in a statement. “The poll also underscores a strong desire for policymakers to establish reasonable regulations that protect consumers without stifling innovation.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto has become a part of the campaign trail as current and previous presidential candidates have voiced their stances. Crypto industry super PACs have also raised more than $100 million for the 2024 congressional elections, according to a <a href="https://www.citizen.org/news/crypto-super-pacs-raise-100-million-war-chest-for-2024-congressional-elections/"><span class="s2">report</span></a> released on Monday from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, which gathered data from Opensecrets.org. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Other findings</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The poll also found that about 20% to 25% of voters and a third of "crypto-positive" voters want elected officials to focus on regulating crypto and protections for investors. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">About 14% of voters currently own crypto, while 12% have previously owned crypto, with crypto ownership being the highest in Montana. Of the states surveyed, Ohio voters are more negative towards crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ohio is shaping up to be an influential race as Senate Banking Committee Democratic Chair Sherrod Brown faces reelection. Brown, who in the past has been critical of crypto, will face Republican Bernie Moreno after the crypto-friendly candidate won in the primary, according to news reports. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Coinbase has honed in on Ohio and has hosted town halls in the state as part of its grassroots "Stand with Crypto" campaign, according to <a href="https://www.politico.com/newsletters/morning-money/2023/12/21/why-ohio-2024-is-crypto-ground-zero-00132815"><span class="s2">Politico</span></a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>