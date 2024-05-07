<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea’s left-wing Democratic Party plans to request financial regulators to review the currently banned spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, according to a South Korean news report. This signifies the party’s next step in its initiative to make </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287185/south-korea-crypto-election"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot bitcoin funds locally accessible</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The opposing Democratic Party scored a major win in April’s general election, winning 175 seats out of 300 in the local legislative body, while the ruling conservative party won 108. It had </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278170/south-korea-opposition-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pledged to</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> enable local financial institutions to launch spot crypto ETFs and allow retail investors to purchase those funds through accounts with tax exemptions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once South Korea’s 22nd National Assembly commences in June, the Democratic Party plans to request the Financial Services Commission, the country’s top financial watchdog, to reexamine spot bitcoin ETFs with the aim of opening up such products locally, according to a </span><a href="https://www.hankyung.com/article/202405071072g"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BloomingBit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> report citing a member of the party.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FSC currently does not allow issuance or trade of spot bitcoin ETFs, after it </span><a href="https://news.kbs.co.kr/news/pc/view/view.do?ncd=7864193"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> made a conclusion that there is no legal basis that bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies could serve as an underlying asset for such products.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Democratic Party is also considering the option to amend existing financial regulations in case the FSC stays reluctant to greenlight bitcoin funds, the report said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The representative for the Democratic Party did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comments.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>