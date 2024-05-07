<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum scaling solution ZKM has raised $5 million in an early-stage funding round as it prepares to launch its Bitcoin-based </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251459/what-is-a-layer-2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Layer 2 network</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKM secured the investment in a Pre-Series A funding round led by OKX Ventures, with participation from Amber, Metis Foundation, Crypto.com and other firms, ZKM said Monday in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKM is a zero-knowledge proof-based network that aims to unify blockchains, creating a settlement layer on Ethereum. As part of those efforts, ZKM is developing a network of special transaction processors called “entangled rollups,” starting with its soon-to-be-launched Layer 2 that the project says is built on the Bitcoin blockchain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“ZKM should not be seen only as an Ethereum scaling project,” ZKM CEO Kevin Liu told The Block. “We aim to connect multiple blockchain ecosystems, enhancing scalability, security, and interoperability across the board.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The network, called “ZKM Bitcoin Layer 2,” aims to facilitate cross-chain transfers and other activities, offering native asset security and yield for traders. It will process bitcoin transfers from its own network to blockchains such as Ethereum, Cosmos, Ton and others, ZKM said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>