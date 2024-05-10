<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. saw a total net outflows of $11.29 million on Thursday, with all<span style="font-weight: 400;"> of them recording zero or positive daily net inflows except for Grayscale’s GBTC. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT fund led net inflows on Thursday with $14 million and Bitwise followed with $7 million worth of inflows, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Funds from Fidelity, Ark Invest, Invesco and Galaxy Digital, and Franklin Templeton logged single-digit net inflows that totaled $11 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The inflows were overshadowed by GBTC’s $43 million net outflows, while remaining spot bitcoin ETFs from VanEck, Valkyrie, WisdomTree and Hashdex recorded zero flows on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since listing in January, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have accumulated a net inflow of $11.76 billion. The total trading volume of these ETFs is on a gradual decline since hitting its peak in early March, when bitcoin hit its all-time high, The Block’s data </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">showed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin stood at $62,764 at the time of publication, making a 2% recovery in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>