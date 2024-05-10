Layer3 says airdrop for utility and governance token coming in early summer

<p>Layer3 announced it will launch its governance and utility token, $L3, with an initial drop slated for this summer, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/layer3xyz/status/1788932313163932134">post to X</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The protocol said the total supply will be comprised of <span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">300 million tokens, and 51% will be allocated to Layer3 community members. The Layer3 Foundation will publish detailed tokenomics in June 2024</span>," the protocol also said. "Holders will be able to participate in governance regarding certain aspects of the protocol, as well as staking to access enhanced utility across products built atop the protocol, including incentives, in eligible situations," Layer3 said in a <a href="https://layer3foundation.org/blog/introducing-l3">blog post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"The initial airdrop will distribute 5% of the total $L3 supply to early adopters and CUBE minters," according to Layer3. "There will be multiple airdrops, more details to come," it also said in the post.</p>\r\n<p>CUBEs, or Credential to Unify Blockchain Events, are ERC-721 tokens minted by completing "unique, interactive onchain experiences" that Layer3 calls "Quests," according to <a href="https://help.layer3.xyz/onboarding/v2-upgrade/cubes">its website</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The protocol aims to decentralize the "attention market" that Layer3 values at $1 trillion. According to Layer3 it has facilitated 96 million interactions across more than 500 ecosystems.</p>\r\n<p>"The opportunity to enable cryptonative attention and identity infrastructure is expansive," said Layer3, which aims to power the "identity and earning infrastructure for both humans and AI agents as millions of ecosystems adopt token-based distribution models."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>