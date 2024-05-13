<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">China has busted an underground bank that illegally used cryptocurrency to conduct currency exchange operations between the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won — involving at least 2.14 billion yuan ($295.8 million).</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The local police </span><a href="https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/R2oG8dQF77G_ufxElDMJ2A"><span style="font-weight: 400;">published</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a state media report on Sunday saying that authorities in Northeast China’s Jilin province arrested six suspects who allegedly facilitated the case in China and South Korea.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The police explained that the suspects allegedly exploited features of cryptocurrency, such as anonymity in transactions and decentralization, to conduct foreign currency exchange operations illegally.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The police found that the criminal group used domestic accounts to receive and transfer funds and conducted over-the-counter cryptocurrency transactions. They allegedly assisted companies — such as South Korean purchasing agents, cross-border e-commerce platforms, and import and export trade firms — in currency exchanges between the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Over the years, China has </span><a href="https://www.uschina.org/china%E2%80%99s-capital-controls-choke-cross-border-payments"><span style="font-weight: 400;">implemented</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> tight capital control policies — leading some to use cryptocurrency to circumvent the rules.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>