<p>Degen Chain, a Layer 3 Ethereum-based blockchain developed for the Degen meme token, appears to have encountered operational downtime, halting the production of new blocks and affecting its associated services.</p>
<p>The outage began unexpectedly, with the network ceasing to validate new transactions for over 11 hours, according to its <a href="https://explorer.degen.tips/">block explorer</a>. This disruption came to light when the network stalled at block #15524774 around 4:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.</p>
<p>The downtime has rendered various decentralized applications and bridges on Degen Chain — including Relay bridge, DegenSwap, Mint Club, and Frogswap — completely inoperative. As such, users of these platforms are currently unable to perform any transactions.</p>
<p>The team at Degen Chain <a href="https://twitter.com/degentokenbase/status/1789944238731297188">said</a> it is in the process of resolving downtime in collaboration with the rollup infrastructure platform Conduit.</p>
<p>Degen Chain, which operates on the Arbitrum Orbit tech stack, primarily settles on Base and utilizes the AnyTrust protocol for ensuring data availability.</p>
<p>Syndicate, a Web3 services provider, led the development of Degen Chain in late March. It currently hosts <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Degen">$2.6 million</a> in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama.</p>
<p>The chain uses Degen as its native gas token instead of ETH. Degen is an ERC-20 token on Base and was created in the Degen channel on Farcaster in January 2024.</p>
<p>Interestingly, the current network issues have not impacted the on-chain activities of the Degen token on Base, which continues to operate without disruption.</p>