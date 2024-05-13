<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-listed crypto investment and consulting firm, has adopted bitcoin as its strategic treasury reserve asset in response to the persistent economic adversity in Japan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The move is a direct response to sustained economic pressures in Japan, notably high government debt levels, prolonged periods of negative real interest rates, and the consequently weak yen,” the company said Monday in a </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/78d457c2/7534/4ed6/abe3/90f046c452cf/140120240510590390.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan has been experiencing economic difficulties, currently holding the highest government debt-to-GDP ratio among developed countries at 254.6%, according to the </span><a href="https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/GGXWDG_NGDP@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD"><span style="font-weight: 400;">International Monetary Fund</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. This has contributed to the Japanese yen plunging to its lowest level in 34 years last month despite the government’s decision in March to </span><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68594141"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raise</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> interest rates, Reuters </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/yen-its-weakest-decades-boj-meets-2024-04-26/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company said that bitcoin provides a “non-sovereign store of value” that has appreciated against fiat currencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Bitcoin’s monetary policy is rigidly set in stone through 2140, setting it apart from both monetary metals and competing crypto projects operated at the whims of centralized developer teams,” Metaplanet wrote. “There will only ever be 21,000,000 bitcoin.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet added in the release that it aims to utilize the “entire range” of capital market instruments to grow its bitcoin reserves. The company owned 117.7 BTC ($7.2 million) as of May 10, according to </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/entities/176"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Bitcointreasuries.net. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>