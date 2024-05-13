<p>Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted a lengthy diatribe to X on Monday in an apparent effort to rail against any notions that his company's stablecoin is insecure in any way.</p>\r\n<p>"An uniformed CEO, leading a company being investigated by the SEC, launching a competitive stablecoin ... is being reported spreading fear about USDT," Ardoino said in <a href="https://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1789921257632207233">his post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Ardoino failed to name the CEO in question, but all signs appear to point to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Ripple is engaged in a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission and also recently announced it would be launching its own stablecoin, which will be in direct competition with Tether's USDT coin, the world's largest by market share.</p>\r\n<p>Garlinghouse, while speaking <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55q7PnOAIeI">on a podcast</a> posted to YouTube last Thursday, said: "The U.S. government is going after Tether. That is clear to me."</p>\r\n<p>"I view Tether as a very important part of the ecosystem," he also said.</p>\r\n<p>While Garlinghouse's comments appear to suggest that he is not against Tether, his sentiments echoed those of Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who, while speaking about his company's launch of its own stablecoin in April, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286372/ripple-to-launch-usd-stablecoin-cto-david-schwartz-hopes-will-rival-usdt-and-usdc">told The Block</a> that "Tether is almost a no-go" for his company "because of the regulatory issues," adding that "there's just so much uncertainty around" Tether's stablecoin.</p>\r\n<p>Schwartz said the cross-border payments company had used Circle's USDC stablecoin in the past. He also said Ripple probably should have launched its own stablecoin sooner.</p>\r\n<p>Garlinghouse and Schwartz's comments may seem like thinly veiled attacks on Tether's stablecoin, which currently has a market cap of nearly $111 billion, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248350/tether-usdt-usd">The Block Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>“We wish Ripple’s team will have more success with their new stablecoin than they've had so far," a Tether spokesperson told The Block. Ripple declined to comment.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Tether CEO clapping back</h2>\r\n<p>Ardoino clapping back against any perceived negativity regarding USDT is nothing new. In February, Tether's CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275643/jpmorgan-tether-negative-crypto">called JPMorgan</a> "hypocritical" after the bank's analysts said USDT suffers from a "lack of regulatory compliance and transparency" and, therefore, its dominant market position is a negative for crypto.</p>\r\n<p>Garlinghouse appears to have assumed Ardoino was, in fact, talking about him in his post because Ripple's CEO responded to the tweet. "I wasn’t attacking Tether," he said. "My point was that the US government has clearly indicated they want more control over USD-backed stablecoin issuers, and thus, Tether, as the largest player, is in their line of sight."</p>\r\n<p>While Tether has been, at times, scrutinized by the U.S. government lately it's been taking <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267973/tether-weve-onboarded-fbi-secret-service-to-our-platform">measures</a> to prevent unsavory individuals from using the company’s USDT stablecoins.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>