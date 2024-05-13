<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto prime brokerage firm Falcon Labs, Ltd. settled with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission after the agency said it should have been registered, marking the first case of its kind.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC issued an order against the Seychelles-based firm and subsequently settled, according to a statement released on Monday. The agency said Falcon Labs was an "intermediary facilitating its customers’ trading on various digital asset exchanges." By doing that, Falcon Labs should have registered with the agency as a futures commission merchant (FCM), the CFTC said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC said Monday's order was the "first a</span><span class="s2">ction against an unregistered FCM that inappropriately facilitated access to digital asset exchanges." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Falcon Labs did not admit or deny the CFTC's findings and was ordered to pay over $1.7 million in fines. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Sub-accounts</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Falcon Labs traded futures and swaps through sub-accounts directly on digital asset exchanges, including Binance.com, the CFTC said. The agency charged Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao in March 2023 and later <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268264/federal-judge-approves-settlement-between-cftc-and-binance"><span class="s3">settled</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">After the CFTC charged Binance, Falcon Labs voluntarily changed how it collected customer information and updated its know-your-customer policies, according to the CFTC's order. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“In recognizing Falcon Labs substantial cooperation and remediation in this order in the form of a lower penalty, the CFTC hopes to encourage other digital asset intermediaries operating illegally to come forward and report their activities to the agency," said the CFTC's Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley in a statement. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>