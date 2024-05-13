<p>A bitcoin selloff likely looms large as the token’s miners face pressure to offload their holdings amid a steep revenue drop-off, crypto research and analytics firm Kaiko’s data shows. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin miners largely rely on two revenue streams: mining rewards and transaction fees.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, both businesses are bringing in more modest returns in recent weeks. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">April’s halving event, the long-ago coded reduction in mining rewards to 3.125 BTC from 6.25 BTC, posed a unique headwind for miners trying to cover their overhead. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The halving has typically been a selling event for Bitcoin miners as the process of creating new blocks incurs significant costs, forcing miners to sell to cover costs,” Kaiko researchers said in a new report. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-daily/embed" title="Bitcoin Miner Revenue (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, miners’ other revenue stream — the transaction fees they charge to process traders’ transactions more quickly —is also drying up. In the first week of May, miners' profits from transaction fees remained lower than their earnings from mining bitcoin. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A potential bitcoin sell-off could have a major impact on the crypto market, especially at a time of lower market liquidity. Mining companies such as Marathon Digital, which holds $1.1 billion worth of bitcoin, need only sell a fraction of its holdings to create dramatic market movements, according to Kaiko.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>