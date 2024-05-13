<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s six spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds recorded their largest net outflows on Monday since debuting on April 30.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The three spot bitcoin ETFs — managed by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), Harvest, and both Bosera and HashKey — saw a combined daily net outflow of 519.5 BTC on Monday, compared to Friday’s outflow of 99.99 BTC, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/hk-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ChinaAMC’s spot bitcoin ETF led the outflows with 251.65 BTC leaving the product, followed by Harvest’s outflow of 147.86 BTC and Bosera HashKey’s 119.99 BTC. The three ETFs held about 3,560 BTC as of Monday, with total net assets shrinking to $219.7 million, compared to Friday's $262.7 million, according to SosoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Farside Investors’ </span><a href="https://farside.co.uk/?p=1508"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed similar results. Its dashboard suggested that the three spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $32.7 million in total daily net outflows, compared to an outflow of $6.3 million last Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The other three spot ether ETFs also experienced their largest daily net outflows. They saw 2,270 ETH exit the products on Monday, while last Friday logged zero flows and last Thursday saw an outflow of 471.25 ETH. In USD terms, the three ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $6.6 million on Monday, Farside data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin was changing hands at around $62,400, up 2.74% over the past 24 hours, as of 11:20 p.m. ET on Monday, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>