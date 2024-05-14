<p>Digital asset investment firm CoinShares <a href="https://s3.amazonaws.com/a.storyblok.com/f/155294/x/58ecc3b476/coinshares_q1_24_report.pdf">reported</a> record results in its Q1 earnings on Tuesday — a quarter in which it acquired Valkyrie’s exchange-traded fund business.</p>\r\n<p>CoinShares saw a 216% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, gains and other income totaling £43.9 million ($55 million), compared to £13.9 million ($17.4 million) during the same period last year.</p>\r\n<p>Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA — a popular measure of a company's financial performance — was £34.2 million ($42.9 million), up more than fourfold compared to Q1 2023.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294270"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1544px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-294270 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-14-at-10.13.00.png" alt="Revenue, gains, other income and adjusted EBITDA (GBP). Image: CoinShares." width="1534" height="1134" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Revenue, gains, other income and adjusted EBITDA (GBP). Image: <a href="https://s3.amazonaws.com/a.storyblok.com/f/155294/x/58ecc3b476/coinshares_q1_24_report.pdf">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The firm’s total comprehensive income — all earnings and losses, including those not from usual business activities — reached £34.1 million in Q1, over 11 times greater than the figure reported in its Q1 2023 results.</p>\r\n<h2>CoinShares’ AUM reaches $6 billion</h2>\r\n<p>CoinShares' total assets under management reached £4.77 billion ($6 billion) as of March 31. Of the total, £3.82 billion ($4.8 billion) is held on its balance sheet relating to exchange-traded products issued by XBT Provider and CoinShares Digital Securities Limited.</p>\r\n<p>The remaining amount of £0.95 billion ($1.2 billion) is attributable to the BLOCK index and newly acquired funds from the acquisition of Valkyrie's ETF business, the firm reported.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294272"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1544px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-294272" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-14-at-10.22.12.png" alt="CoinShares AUM (GBP). Image: CoinShares." width="1534" height="1036" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">CoinShares AUM (GBP). Image: <a href="https://s3.amazonaws.com/a.storyblok.com/f/155294/x/58ecc3b476/coinshares_q1_24_report.pdf">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>CoinShares completed its <a href="https://coinshares.com/news/coinshares-strengthens-its-global-reach-by-completing-acquisition-of-valkyrie-etf-business">acquisition</a> of Valkyrie Funds — including its BRRR spot bitcoin ETF — on March 12, enabling the European asset manager to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272249/coinshares-valkyrie-funds-acquisition-bitcoin-etf">expand</a> into the U.S. market.</p>\r\n<p>"Q1 2024 stands out as our strongest quarter ever, marking a period of unprecedented strength and profitability for CoinShares," Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, said in a statement. "This quarter reflects not only our robust financial performance but also highlights our enhanced strategic growth capabilities, exemplified by the successful acquisition of Valkyrie's ETF business in March 2024. This pivotal move has allowed us to expand our operations across the Atlantic, further solidifying our presence in the global market."</p>\r\n<p>CoinShares' earnings call is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET today.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>