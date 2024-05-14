<p>Deutsche Bank has joined forces with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian to help test asset tokenization implementation. </p>\r\n<p>The German financial giant will be part of the asset and wealth management workstream, exploring an interoperable blockchain platform that provides services to tokenized and digital funds, according to a Tuesday <a href="https://www.db.com/news/detail/20240514-deutsche-bank-joins-project-guardian-to-explore-asset-tokenization-applications?language_id=1">release</a>. The firm will then suggest protocol standards and best practices. </p>\r\n<p>Deutsche Bank's lead for Project Guardian is Boon-Hiong Chan, the firm's Asia Pacific head of securities and technology advocacy. Chan will work with the web3 firm Memento Blockchain and Interop Labs, developer of the web3 interoperability protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263109/jpmorgan-apollo-axelar-oasis-pro-provenance-blockchain-interoperability">Axelar Network</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Contributing to Project Guardian will bolster our efforts to help shape the new frontier of asset servicing, and strongly position us to contribute to industry progress, and not only anticipate our clients’ needs but exceed their expectations," said Anand Rengarajan, Deutsche Bank head of securities services for Asia Pacific and the Middle East and global head of sales, in a statement. </p>\r\n<h2>Project Guardian</h2>\r\n<p>Project Guardian <a href="https://www.jpmorgan.com/onyx/project-guardian#:~:text=Project%20Guardian%20is%20a%20collaborative,the%20future%20of%20financial%20infrastructure.">tests</a> asset tokenization feasibility while addressing financial stability risks, with key players in the web3 industry working alongside policymakers. </p>\r\n<p>MAS, the UK's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273763/fca-crypto-rules-sunak-uk-web3-hub">Financial Conduct Authority</a>, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and Japan's Financial Services Agency comprise members of the policymaker group, with <span class="s1">Franklin Templeton, BNY Mellon, HSBC, UBS, Citi, Standard Crypto, </span>JP Morgan's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294352/jpm-coin-to-act-as-settlement-mechanism-for-broadridges-distributed-ledger-repo-platform">Onyx</a> and others participating as industry representatives. </p>\r\n<p>Deutsche Bank's participation in Project Guardian will also further the firm's Digital Assets Management Access project, which Deutsche Bank rolled out with Memento Blockchain in 2023. The project intends to enable efficient and secure digital fund management and investment services, <a href="https://corporates.db.com/publications/White-papers-guides/simplifying-digital-fund-management-and-investment-servicing">according</a> to Deutsche Bank. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>