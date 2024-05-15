<p>Robinhood Crypto has announced it is launching a Solana-staking product in Europe in conjunction with a bonus program for new customers.</p>\r\n<p>In Europe, "<span style="font-weight: 400;">Robinhood Crypto customers can now stake their Solana holdings directly through the app, allowing them to earn rewards with the flexibility to unstake at any time," the company said in a statement. Additionally, "new customers can earn a 10% bonus on their net buys over their first 30 days on the platform," Robinhood added.</span></p>\r\n<p>Bonuses will be paid out in USDC stablecoins, according to the statement.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Since launching at the end of last year, our customers in Europe have told us loud and clear that they want an app that provides local language support and products that help them earn additional passive income,” Robinhood Crypto VP Johann Kerbrat said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>The company said in the coming weeks it will launch "localized" versions of the app. The new initiative will include local versions for<span style="font-weight: 400;"> users in Italy, Poland and Lithuania. Robinhood stated its app has been popular in the three countries.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>