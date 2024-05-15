<p>Worldcoin Foundation has released an open-source system that it claims can improve the protection of sensitive information, including the data generated when people sign up for the Worldcoin project.</p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">The system, available now in a </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Github repository</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for any organization to use, aims to set a new standard for data protection, including the protection of biometric data," according to a statement. Worldcoin said the new open-sourced system is based on secure multi-party computation.</span></p>\r\n<p>Worldcoin Foundation said it migrated to the new system and, in doing so, deleted older iris codes it previously collected when people who signed up for the Worldcoin project had their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266688/worldcoin-tools-for-humanity-fundraise-wld-sale">eyeballs scanned</a> by Orb devices. The Worldcoin project gives people cryptocurrency, or WLD tokens, when they sign up and have their eyeballs scanned to prove their personhood and create a digital identification.</p>\r\n<p>With<span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">secure multi-party computation, or SMPC, which is a brand of cryptography, data is securely distributed in different places. "It can be thought of as taking one secret and sharing it in multiple parts across different parties for increased protection," Worldcoin Foundation said in its statement.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">The Worldcoin Foundation, along with contributor-technologists from </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">TACEO</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Tools for Humanity, have successfully architected a new implementation of SMPC to address the scale and cost constraints that have previously hindered others," the statement also said.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Increasing data protection</h2>\r\n<p>Worldcoin Foundation also said because people are more frequently required to provide biometric data to different organizations, the need for securely protecting users' personal data is becoming increasingly essential. </p>\r\n<p>Since its launch, the Worldcoin project has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284719/worldcoin-data-collection-portugal">faced scrutiny</a> from several nations as different agencies grew concerned over its collection of people's data. The main developer behind the project is Tools for Humanity, which was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.</p>\r\n<p>Recently, the Worldcoin project has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287115/worldcoin-eyeball-scans-to-be-deleted-upon-request">taken measures</a> to assuage worries related to its collection and storage of personal data.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>