<p>Lens Lab, part of the web3 project Avara and the core developer of the social graph Lens Protocol, has proposed the development of Lens Network, its own EVM-compatible Layer 2 network.</p>\r\n<p>Lens Network will be an EVM-compatible Validium chain developed using zkSync’s Layer 2 development stack called ZK Stack. </p>\r\n<p>The transition to Lens Network will roll out in three phases: starting with a Validium chain on Ethereum. This will be followed by introducing a data availability provider, and finally integrating Volition to enhance security and user control over transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Validium and Volition are blockchain scaling solutions that utilize zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs but have different security assumptions.</p>\r\n<p>“Lens Network creates a hybrid architecture that combines Validium and Volition with the ZK Stack on Ethereum. This not only scales but will make the internet more open and fair,” said Stani Kulechov, founder of Avara.</p>\r\n<p>Until now, the project has used the Polygon POS chain to settle transactions and previously developed its own scaling solution called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228787/lens-protocol-renames-scaling-solution-bonsai">Momoka</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>What is Lens?</h2>\r\n<p>Lens is described as a social graph, which refers to a decentralized and user-owned map of connections and relationships between individuals and entities. NFTs that serve as user profiles allow users to interact with decentralized applications within its ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>The design of Lens-based dapps prevents any single entity from exercising control over the content.</p>\r\n<p>The Lens Network will power a new version of the Lens Protocol, which will serve as a central hub for Lens users. This hub will seamlessly integrate with other EVM and non-EVM blockchains.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>