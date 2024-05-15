Mastercard picks five startups for program on blockchain use-case development

<p>Five startups have been chosen to join Mastercard’s Start Path blockchain and digital assets program to develop blockchain use cases and user experiences.</p>\r\n<p>The program will see <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228809/mastercard-crypto-credential-standards">Mastercard</a> connect with industry experts and fintech firms to explore different use cases for digital assets and blockchain technology for solving real-world problems.</p>\r\n<p>In a <a href="https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/featured-topics/fintech/kickstarting-the-next-generation-of-blockchain-payments/">press release</a> on Wednesday, the card company stated that its experience in constructing a global, card-based payments network positions it to connect the specific use cases of regulated money, bank deposits, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264866/stablecoins-the-unsung-heroes-of-crypto-adoption">stablecoins</a>, and CBDCs with startups. Mastercard added that the program will strive to create new solutions and enhance efficiencies in digital commerce user experiences.</p>\r\n<h2>Five startups selected</h2>\r\n<p>The five selected startups include Kulipa, a French-based company facilitating crypto payment card issuance for digital wallets; UK-based Parfin, which develops enterprise-grade software products to enable financial institutions to adopt blockchain rails.</p>\r\n<p>Singapore's peaq, a startup providing permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for real-world applications, was also chosen.</p>\r\n<p>Additionally, Triangle, a U.S.-based startup prioritizing sustainability through a data platform that combines <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227757/how-blockchain-and-carbon-markets-can-unlock-capital-to-accelerate-climate-action">climate data</a> with finance, and Venly, a Belgium-based startup simplifying blockchain integration for developers and businesses to support industry growth and digital transformation, were selected.</p>\r\n<h2>Mastercard’s Start Path Program</h2>\r\n<p>According to Mastercard, the program will provide blockchain, digital assets, and web3 startups with the opportunity for collaboration, tailored training, and access to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/256185/mastercard-successfully-wraps-up-cbdc-pilot-with-reserve-bank-of-australia">Mastercard’s</a> customers and channels during the virtual four-month program.</p>\r\n<p>"Since the program was founded in 2014, Mastercard has supported more than 400 startups from 54 countries," the press release added.</p>\r\n<p>"Through Mastercard Start Path, we’re looking to uncover new ways to unlock crypto mass adoption and wider financial inclusion with convenient, global stablecoin payments," Kulipa founder Axel Cateland said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>